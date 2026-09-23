Bafana Bafana legend weighs in on Pitso Mosimane’s player selections – ‘I know him; he is not a biased coach’

The return of Pitso Mosimane to the Bafana Bafana dugout has brought an immediate sense of urgency to the national camp.

Tasked with navigating the 2027 AFCON qualifiers, the former Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly mentor has already made difficult decisions by trimming his provisional list down to a final 30-man roster.

Speaking on the manager’s approach to the squad, Zuma was quick to dismiss any suggestions of favouritism.

“I know him; he is not a biased coach. The players called up by the new coach will go all out to impress him because this is their first test. This will be Pitso’s chance to really see if they will suit his system and his philosophy at Bafana Bafana,” told FARPost.

The legendary attacker further elaborated on the deep pool of talent currently available to the national team, suggesting that no player can afford to feel comfortable.

“Bafana have quite a number of good players that were not called up in the past. They are waiting on the wings for their chances, and Pitso’s coming brings a new chance.”

“So those who are available will use this opportunity to make sure they catch Pitso’s eye. They know they have to convince him that they deserve to stay in his plans. Everyone will want to prove that he should keep calling them up,” he added.

As the squad prepares for the upcoming qualifying fixtures, the focus remains on how quickly the players can adapt to the new regime.

The upcoming matches against Guinea and Eritrea will serve as the ultimate litmus test for whether these players can translate Mosimane's tactical demands into results on the pitch.



