'Azzedine Ounahi travels to Amsterdam for talks with Ajax'

Azzedine Ounahi has flown to Amsterdam for talks with Ajax, Santi Aouna reports. That does not, however, mean the midfielder is on his way to the Dutch capital.

Links between Ajax and Ounahi have been doing the rounds all summer. Ajax coach Míchel wants to bring the Moroccan midfielder to Amsterdam.

The pair know each other well from their time together at Girona. The 55-cap international spent one season playing under the Spanish coach.

Yet the midfielder is not a 'number six', the position Ajax are so eager to strengthen. More midfielders could still leave the Amsterdam club.

For now, Ounahi is in Amsterdam for personal talks with Jordi Cruijff, although Aouna reports that does not necessarily mean much at this stage. Other clubs remain in the race.

What Ounahi would cost is not yet known. According to Transfermarkt, he is worth eighteen million euros.