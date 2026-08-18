How to buy Azerbaijan F1 Grand Prix tickets: Dates, ticket prices & more

Azerbaijan F1 GP tickets are on sale now for the 2026 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, taking place at Baku City Circuit from September 24 to 26, 2026. The 10th edition of the race opens Formula 1's new regulations era in a city that thrives on chaos: Max Verstappen won here in 2025 after a record six red flags in qualifying, and a new deal keeps Baku on the calendar until at least 2030.

Demand for Baku F1 tickets rises every year, so GOAL has everything you need, from the cheapest general admission tickets to Paddock Club hospitality, to secure your Azerbaijan F1 GP tickets before the best grandstands sell out.

When is the Azerbaijan F1 GP?

The 2026 Azerbaijan F1 GP takes place from Thursday, September 24 to Saturday, September 26, 2026, at Baku City Circuit in Baku, Azerbaijan. Unusually, race day falls on Saturday, September 26 rather than the traditional Sunday, so double-check your travel plans before booking flights and hotels.

Date & Time Event Location Tickets Thursday, September 24, 2026 Practice 1 & Practice 2 Baku City Circuit, Baku Tickets Friday, September 25, 2026 Practice 3 & Qualifying Baku City Circuit, Baku Tickets Saturday, September 26, 2026 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix (Race Day) Baku City Circuit, Baku Tickets

Where to buy Azerbaijan F1 GP tickets?

The best place to buy Azerbaijan F1 GP tickets online is StubHub, where you can compare prices across every grandstand and general admission zone in one place. Every purchase is backed by StubHub's FanProtect guarantee, meaning your tickets are 100 percent covered, and it is often where you will find the cheapest available seats, especially for popular sections that have already sold out through official channels.

Tickets are also sold through the official race promoter at azerbaijangp.com and via the Baku City Circuit website and mobile app. An early bird pre-sale launched in December 2025 with a 20 percent discount until December 15 and 15 percent until January 31, 2026. That window has now closed, so general sale pricing applies everywhere, and in-demand grandstands such as Azneft and Icheri Sheher tend to sell out well before race weekend.

How much are Azerbaijan F1 GP tickets?

The cheapest Azerbaijan F1 GP tickets are general admission roaming tickets, which typically start from around 150 dollars for the full race weekend, making Baku one of the most affordable races on the Formula 1 calendar. Here is how pricing breaks down across every ticket tier:

General admission (roaming): from around 150 dollars for the weekend. Access to standing and viewing areas around the circuit, including spots along the flat-out run beside the Caspian seafront

Grandstand tickets: roughly 250 to 600 dollars for the weekend depending on location. Premium spots like the Azneft Grandstand near the castle section and the main straight command the highest prices

Children's tickets: discounted for ages 2 to 16 when accompanied by an adult, making this one of the more family-friendly stops on the calendar

F1 Experiences grandstand packages: from around 899 dollars , including extras such as an exclusive pit lane walk and a championship trophy photo

Formula 1 Paddock Club: 6,499 dollars for three days, the cheapest Paddock Club access of the entire 2026 season, with gourmet dining, open bars and daily pit lane walks included

Legend packages: up to 9,600 dollars , adding a VIP Paddock Pass to the full Paddock Club experience

If you are chasing the lowest possible price, check StubHub first, as resale prices can dip below face value as the race approaches. Grandstands are worth the upgrade in Baku, since general-admission views are limited on a street circuit. Note that all promoter prices include Azerbaijan's 18% VAT.

Everything you need to know about the Azerbaijan F1 GP

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix joined the Formula 1 calendar in 2017, one year after Baku first hosted the championship under the European Grand Prix banner in 2016. In less than a decade, it has built a reputation as the sport's great chaos generator. Restarts, safety cars, tyre dramas and unlikely podiums have become the norm here, and the 2026 edition marks the 10th time F1 cars will thread their way through the Azerbaijani capital.

The 2026 race carries extra intrigue. It is the first Baku event of Formula 1's new regulations era, featuring lighter, more agile cars, sustainable fuels and an expanded grid, so nobody can confidently predict who will be quick when the paddock arrives in September. Verstappen won here in 2025, but Baku has a habit of crowning surprise victors, from Daniel Ricciardo's 2017 comeback to Sergio Perez's repeated street circuit heroics.

The race weekend is about far more than track action too. The 2026 event features a headline concert from indie pop band Glass Animals as part of the entertainment programme, and the city itself becomes one big fan festival. September in Baku brings pleasant temperatures around 27 degrees Celsius, ideal for exploring the UNESCO-listed Old City, the seafront boulevard and the famous Flame Towers between sessions.

Everything you need to know about Baku City Circuit

Baku City Circuit is a 6.003 kilometre street circuit in the centre of Baku, Azerbaijan, with 20 corners and one of the longest flat-out sections in Formula 1. Designed by Hermann Tilke, the track hugs the western shore of the Caspian Sea and narrows to just 7.6 metres between Turns 7 and 8 in the castle section, barely wide enough for three cars side by side. That combination of tight, unforgiving walls and huge slipstreaming opportunities is exactly why Baku produces so much drama.

For spectators, the layout is a gift. Because the track runs through the city centre, most grandstands are within walking distance of hotels, restaurants and metro stations, and fans can soak up views of medieval fortress walls on one side and gleaming modern towers on the other. The Azneft, Sahil, Mugham and Absheron grandstands are among the most popular, offering big-screen views and a sight of heavy braking zones where overtakes happen.

Getting there is straightforward. Heydar Aliyev International Airport is about 25 minutes from the circuit, and Baku's metro and bus network make race-day travel easy. Tickets are delivered as convenient print-at-home e-tickets, so there is nothing to collect on arrival. With the race locked into the calendar until at least 2030 and demand rising every season, the smart move is simple: grab your Azerbaijan F1 GP tickets on StubHub today and start planning an unforgettable weekend in Baku.