AZ make multi-million bid for FC Groningen player

AZ are ready to go back to FC Groningen for Thom van Bergen, Voetbal International reports. The Alkmaar club already made a serious attempt to prise the striker away earlier this summer, but that move came to nothing.

That opening bid was reportedly already around €5 million, but Groningen do not see it as enough. It is unclear what AZ are now willing to pay for Van Bergen, but according to VI, the club appear prepared to move "closer to Groningen’s asking price".

Van Bergen himself is open to a move to AZ. The striker scored nine times in the Eredivisie last season and feels it is time for the next step in his career. The Netherlands youth international is leaving it to the two clubs to sort out.

AZ’s renewed interest in Van Bergen appears to point to Troy Parrott being on his way out. The Irish striker is attracting interest from several foreign clubs, with West Ham United currently in pole position. The relegated club will, however, have to pay €30 million.

Meanwhile, AZ have already said Mexx Meerdink will be their first-choice striker next season. Behind him, coach Leeroy Echteld also has Jizz Hornkamp, Bendegúz Kovács and Sem van Duijn at his disposal. Van Bergen would therefore have to battle with them for his place.

For Groningen, losing Van Bergen would be a major blow. Last season, the hard-working striker was still named Player of the Year at Pride of the North.