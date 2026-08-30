Ayase Ueda is set to leave Feyenoord for LOSC Lille, De Telegraaf reports. The French club are paying at least €20 million for Rotterdam's top scorer, who will finally get his move just before the window closes.

Earlier on Sunday, Algemeen Dagblad had already reported Lille's serious interest in Ueda. At that stage, the newspaper stopped short of naming his destination, but according to De Telegraaf and Feyenoord Transfermarkt, it is now certain the 28-year-old forward is heading to France.

The exact financial terms agreed by Feyenoord and Lille are still unclear.

Following the match against ADO Den Haag, Voetbal International had already reported that Ueda was expected to have played his last game for Feyenoord. Concrete interest in the striker had been absent for a long time, but Lille have now made their move.

On Sunday afternoon, Ueda was still in action at De Kuip against ADO Den Haag. The Japan forward got on the scoresheet and helped Feyenoord to a 2-2 draw.

Last season, the striker put himself firmly in the shop window. Ueda finished as Eredivisie top scorer and now looks set to turn that form into a move to Lille.

At the French club, Ueda will also stay on Europe's biggest stage. Lille are in the Champions League this season too.

Elsewhere in this transfer window, Fenerbahçe also showed serious interest in the Feyenoord striker. Those links cooled after the Turkish club signed Romelu Lukaku.