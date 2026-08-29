Atletico Madrid sporting director Mateu Alemany has reaffirmed the club's firm stance on the future of Julian Alvarez, with the Argentine forward now back in training after a short absence through a health setback.

Speaking to "Movistar" ahead of the trip to Sevilla, Alemany warned that the Sanchez Pizjuan would offer no easy night. "These matches are always difficult," he said. "The Sanchez Pizjuan is an extremely tough stadium, and Sevilla have made an excellent start to the season. There is always tension, but also confidence."

On the striker's future, he pointed straight back to the club's official line. "We have been very clear and firm on this matter. The board issued a statement about it, and the chief executive confirmed it clearly and firmly. I refer you to that. Why should I say more?"

Could Alvarez feature in the next match? Alemany explained that the forward had spent several days out of sorts but was now back on the grass. "He trained yesterday, and we hope he recovers quickly and is ready for the upcoming La Liga match," he added.

The Atletico official also revealed he had spoken with Alvarez during the last session. The player's condition looks good, he said, pending a full return to fitness and to the coaching staff's plans in the coming period.

Speculation over Alvarez's future rumbles on with the transfer window nearing its close. Atletico, though, are holding firm on their public stance: their striker stays.