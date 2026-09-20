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FBL-ESP-LIGA-ATLETICO MADRID-REAL MADRIDAFP
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Atlético Madrid break their derby curse after 49 years

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid
Real Madrid
LaLiga
Spain

Atlético writes the final word on the jinx

Atlético Madrid finally broke a 49-year jinx against Real Madrid, edging a thrilling derby 2-1 on Sunday evening at the Metropolitano Stadium in the seventh round of La Liga.

Controversy dominated the refereeing decisions. Real defender Dean Huijsen was sent off, and Atlético were awarded a penalty that paved the way for Diego Simeone's side to win.

Statistics network Opta reported that Atlético had claimed two consecutive home wins in the Madrid derby in the Spanish league for the first time since January 1977.

Simeone's men had already thumped Real 5-2 in last season's derby at the Metropolitano, ending that historic jinx.

Nine shots on target marked Atlético's highest figure in a league match against Real Madrid under Simeone, Opta noted.

Jonathan David, who scored the second goal, has now found the net in each of his first three Spanish league matches.

According to the network, David is the only player to score in his first three games for Atlético in the competition this century.

He is also the only Atlético player to score in his first Spanish league match and in his first derby against Real Madrid in this competition during the twenty-first century.

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