Atalanta, Rowe signing made official: the figures

Jonathan Rowe has officially joined Atalanta. The deal is worth €35 million plus €5 million in bonuses, on a loan with an obligation to buy. The Englishman wanted only La Dea.





THE REINFORCEMENT - Maurizio Sarri has a new wide forward for his classic 4-3-3, which he is now also imposing in Bergamo. Raspadori, Zalewski, Elmas and the young Cassa have so far shared the two flanks, but the manager asked for one more push and the club moved to deliver it.









THE FIGURES - Atalanta and Bologna reached a final agreement on a loan with an obligation to buy for €35 million plus €5 million in bonuses. The deal also includes a future resale clause of around 10%. Federico Cassa, an attacking midfielder born in 2006, is also heading to Bologna as part of the move.











