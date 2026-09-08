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Real Madrid C.F. v FC Internazionale Milano - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD1Getty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah

Translated by

Astonishing: Valverde achieves what eluded him in 75 matches

Real Madrid vs Inter
Real Madrid
Inter
Champions League
F. Valverde
Spain
Italy
Uruguay

An exceptional number

Federico Valverde carried his scoring streak into the Champions League, the Uruguayan on target as Real Madrid saw off Inter Milan 2-1 at home.

The two sides met on Tuesday in the opening round of the league phase.

Valverde struck Real's second on 23 minutes at the Bernabeu.


Four goals in his last five games in the competition tell the story. That tally beats what he managed across his first 75 appearances in the tournament, according to Opta.



Real's captain had scored just 3 goals in those first 75 matches.

Los Blancos play their second game of the league phase on 14 October in the Italian capital. Before that they return to La Liga action against Rayo Vallecano on the 12th of this month.

Read also: Video: The contrast between Mbappé and his brother on Champions League night, from the peak of brilliance to collapse

Read also: A sudden earthquake: Morocco star: I will not play for Morocco again while Wahbi is present

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