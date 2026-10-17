Barcelona's president levelled serious accusations at their fierce sporting rivals from Madrid and gave Tebas his unequivocal backing.

Before Barca's league match away to Betis Sevilla on Saturday (5-2), Laporta told reporters he was pleased "to have Javier Tebas as president of LaLiga, someone with the experience that issues like these require. He also has a good sense of how to counter these attacks from Madrid on LaLiga."

But Laporta went further in his criticism of Real: "It seems as though they want to destroy everything, as though they want to destroy LaLiga, as though they want to destroy the Technical Referees Committee. They are not happy with the federation either; they are not happy with anything."

"Fortunately," Laporta said, Tebas had "already been through a thousand battles" and had "the experience needed to fend off these attacks, which are unworthy of a club that is a member of LaLiga, because they take a stance of constantly attacking everything that is done."

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Tebas makes stark comparison between Real and Nazi propaganda

Laporta's comments followed perhaps the sharpest escalation yet in Real's dispute with the league, represented by Tebas. The Madrid club demanded Tebas resign after he suggested on X that its TV channel used propaganda in the style of Nazi Germany.

Tebas drew that comparison after Real reacted to the latest sending-off and subsequent punishment of star striker Vinicius Junior.

Real's response was, as so often before, highly theatrical. Key figures at Real and Real Madrid TV have repeatedly cast themselves as victims.

They point to refereeing decisions and an alleged league conspiracy against the club, accusing referees, refereeing and the league, with Tebas at its head.

How did Real justify their call for Tebas to resign?

Real said in a statement that it was "absolutely intolerable and extraordinarily serious that someone who holds two of the most responsible positions in Spanish football should draw a comparison with the propaganda methods of the Nazi regime to discredit our club, its leadership and its television channel. Clarifying that he is not referring to Nazi ideology does nothing to change the deeply offensive, morally reprehensible and institutionally inappropriate nature of his remarks."

The club then called for the 64-year-old to resign immediately from his positions as president of LaLiga and vice-president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation.

Tebas responded calmly. "In 13 years, I have lost count of the times Real Madrid's leadership have called for my resignation," he wrote on X. His position required "independence", not "silence in the face of the continuous, exaggerated and offensive attacks from Real Madrid TV".