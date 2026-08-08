According to a report by the English newspaper The Independent, Manchester City are considering a move for Enzo Fernandez because Rodri is closing in on a move to Barcelona. City have already allowed Bernardo Silva to join Real Madrid this summer, while holding midfielder Rodri is on the verge of a transfer to Barcelona. Elliot Anderson of Nottingham Forest has so far been the only new midfield signing. For extra cover, new City coach Enzo Maresca is reportedly looking at an old acquaintance.

The report says Maresca, who has succeeded Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium, rates Fernandez exceptionally highly after their time together at Chelsea. The London club, however, value the 25-year-old Argentine at around €140 million. Chelsea coach Xabi Alonso is also firmly planning with Fernandez and wants to build the Stamford Bridge rebuild around him.

Chelsea's willingness to even enter talks in the event of a suitable offer could also depend on their own transfer business. A move for Alex Scott recently collapsed after AFC Bournemouth rejected it. The Cherries turned down an offer of just under €75 million.

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Are Real Madrid also looking at Enzo Fernandez?

After their failed pursuit of Rodri, Fernandez is also seen as a possible option for Real. Fernandez is still on holiday after the World Cup and recently posted videos of his individual training before he is expected back in team training next week.

Despite the unsettled circumstances, Fernandez impressed in a Chelsea shirt last season with 16 goals and nine assists. He also operated flexibly as a number eight, number 10 or box-to-box player. In Manchester, depending on the tactical setup, he could also play a slightly deeper role alongside Anderson.

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Enzo Fernandez once cost €121 million

Fernandez has also caused a stir recently. Because of public statements about his future, the midfielder, who joined from Benfica in 2023 for €121 million, was suspended temporarily last season.

He scored twice for Argentina at the World Cup, including the equaliser in the semi-final against England. But in the final defeat to Spain, he was sent off for a second booking. A dismissal that may have cost Argentina the title.