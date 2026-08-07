Arsenal threaten Al-Hilal over the anticipated deal

Al-Hilal face a serious rival for one of their top attacking targets this summer. Arsenal have entered the race to sign Everton's Senegalese winger Iliman Ndiaye.

According to British journalist Ben Jacobs, the Gunners have made an enquiry over Ndiaye as they weigh up several attacking options before the window shuts.

Arsenal's hierarchy admire the Senegal international, whose name has been heavily linked with Al-Hilal. The Saudi club want a new attacking winger at the request of their coaching staff.

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Everton offered Ndiaye fresh terms, but he turned them down. That opened the door to a departure, and more than one club have joined the chase for his signature.

Priced at around 75 million pounds sterling, Ndiaye could become one of the window's biggest financial moves, particularly if Arsenal and Al-Hilal go head to head for him.

One thing complicates Al-Hilal's pursuit. Ndiaye has already stated his ambition to play in the UEFA Champions League, handing Arsenal a sporting edge in the talks. That leaves the Saudi side with a fresh challenge: convincing the player of both the project and the money.