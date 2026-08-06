As Los Blancos officially announced on Thursday evening, Vinicius has signed a new contract after his previous deal had been due to expire in 2027. The Brazilian has committed himself to Real for another five years, until 2032.

Talks over Vinicius' new deal dragged on for the past 18 months. It is understood the forward's financial demands became a hurdle in the negotiations. According to a recent report by The Athletic, the key sticking point was a signing bonus Vinicius wanted but Real were unwilling to guarantee him.

It remains unclear whether the Brazil international was ultimately given a bonus for signing the new contract, although that appears unlikely. Real had apparently recently made it clear to Vinicius that the offer on the table would not be improved any further.

He stays at Real Madrid: Arsenal were apparently pushing hard for Vinicius Junior

When the 26-year-old returned from his World Cup holiday at the start of the week, he held decisive talks with new coach Jose Mourinho and other sporting officials at the Spanish runners-up. Madrid's message was clear: either Vinicius signed an extension or they would have to reluctantly consider selling him this summer. Had the Selecao star not extended, he would have been available on a free transfer next year. Real were desperate to avoid that scenario.





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Meanwhile, Arsenal had recently been sounding out a move for Vinicius. The London club were said to be ready to make the dribbler the best-paid player in their history. It was even claimed recently that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta had personally made contact with Vinicius in an attempt to persuade him to move to London.

That will not happen, though, and Vinicius will continue to light up the Bernabeu. He joined Madrid from Flamengo in 2018 and has long been one of Real's mainstays. The announcement of Vinicius' extension came only a few hours after the deal for Yan Diomande was completed. With the 19-year-old Ivorian, who arrives from RB Leipzig for a fee of up to €140 million, the men from the Spanish capital now have another top-class option on the wings.