Argentina take swift decision to honour Messi's father

The Argentine Football Association and the Professional Football League have decided to pay tribute to the late Jorge Horacio, father of the legend Lionel Messi.

Messi's father passed away in the early hours of Saturday at the age of 68, after a long battle with illness.

The Olé network report that the two bodies will hold a minute's silence before the start of every match in this week's round of fixtures, across all categories and divisions in the country.

Players, technical staff and refereeing crews will also wear black armbands in memory of Messi's father.

Flags at the association's headquarters, and at other facilities belonging to the governing body of Argentine football, will fly at half-mast until next Friday.

The Argentine Football Association said in a statement: "With deep sorrow we mourn the irreplaceable loss of Jorge Messi, and in honour of his memory, we have decided to hold a minute's silence before the start of all matches to be played across the various categories of Argentine football, in addition to members of the refereeing crews, players and technical staff wearing black armbands."

The statement continued: "The flags at the facilities of the Argentine Football Association will also fly at half-mast, as an expression of mourning, until next Friday, 14 August."

Claudio Tapia, president of the Argentine Football Association, used his social media accounts to bid farewell to Messi's father, saying: "Jorge did everything the right way, he was there when he needed to be there, he supported when he needed to support, and he was a pillar of strength when the need for it was greatest."

Leones FC, chaired by Matías Messi, announced the postponement of their match against Muñiz in the 23rd round of the First Division championship.