Argentina star: The fall of the greats is a source of joy for those with small minds

A few days after Argentina's defeat to Spain in the 2026 World Cup final, Lisandro Martinez posted a message to thank his fans and hit back at those who criticise the national team.

The defender, forced off midway through the final with injury, wrote on his Instagram account: "With a heart wrenched by pain because we did not manage to bring home the trophy that we were all dreaming of, but with indescribable pride in this shirt, in my team-mates, the coaching staff, the administrators, the medical staff, the chefs, the kit officials, and everyone who contributed to making this journey go as well as possible."

He continued: "Above all, I thank you, because you gave us your love, your support and your strength, that passion that always sets us apart, and the unity of a people that I hope remains firm as time passes."

The Manchester United man also had words for the champions: "I would like to congratulate Spain on their deserved title."

He added: "And to our fans I say: the result does not sum up the path we travelled. We faced many difficulties, we achieved what seemed impossible, and we never looked for excuses, but rather we always found reasons that drove us to keep going."

Turning to what the team means beyond the results, he went on: "We defended our colours beyond the boundaries of the pitch, and we lived unforgettable moments with the national team, alongside our families, and with your limitless support. Representing you will always remain a great honour for us."

His parting words carried a sharper edge: "Always remember that the fall of the great is a source of joy for those with small minds. Thank you all. Protect our country. I love you, Argentina."

After conspiracy theories flared up.. the father of Argentina's star explains Messi's mysterious message

Argentina failed to become the first nation to win the title twice in a row since Brazil managed it in 1958 and 1962.

The three-time world champions (1978, 1986, 2022) had no answer to an unstoppable La Roja machine, crowned for the second time in their history after 2010.

Read also:

An unannounced agreement.. obstacles shackle Real Madrid in the Ulisses deal



Di Maria or Messi.. who is the true hero of Argentina's glories?

