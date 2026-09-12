The Royal Moroccan Football Federation's push to stage a friendly between Morocco and Argentina at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat has stalled. The two parties made progress over recent weeks, but they could not settle on a date for the fixture.

Argentine journalist Veronica Brunati revealed that talks had reached an advanced stage before the Argentine Football Association pulled the plug, opting to play its upcoming friendlies on home soil.

According to Brunati, the association wants to give local fans the chance to follow the national team and celebrate its players in their own backyard. The rebuff, she stressed, has nothing to do with the size of the financial offer, nor with any technical concerns over the Moroccan side.

The same source ties Argentina's decision to a wider reshuffle of its international schedule, which rules out a trip to Rabat during the October break for now.

Morocco's federation is pressing on in its search for an alternative. It remains determined to line up tough friendlies against top-tier nations as part of its preparation for the fixtures ahead.

Several options are now on the table. The aim is clear: a serious test that matches the team's ambitions and pits its players against a heavyweight opponent before official competition resumes.