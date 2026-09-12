Arbeloa's awakening: Liverpool fall into Fulham's trap

Fulham held Liverpool to a goalless draw at Anfield on Saturday afternoon in the fourth round of the Premier League.

Neither side could find the net across 90 minutes.

The point lifted Liverpool to 6 in sixth place. Fulham, meanwhile, took their first point of the season under coach Álvaro Arbeloa to sit 17th after losing their opening three rounds.

The Liverpool Echo network ran through the main highlights of the encounter, where Alexander Isak came close to opening the scoring after a pass from Barcola, only to fire wide.

Liverpool dominated possession in the opening minutes, chasing an early grip on the game.

Then Fulham nearly caught them out. Ryan Gravenberch lost the ball inside his own penalty area, but Jaquez cleared off the goal line.

On 22 minutes, the crossbar denied Liverpool the opener. Muñoz rose well at the near post to meet Szoboszlai's corner, only for his header to strike the woodwork.

Barcola went close before the break, volleying home a Szoboszlai cross before Fulham's Castagne cleared it away.

A promising free-kick then fell to Liverpool. Szoboszlai struck it hard, but Leno saved.

Fulham's defence held firm against everything Liverpool threw at them, and the visitors walked away with their point.

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