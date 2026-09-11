According to a report by kicker, the former Germany striker is in the running to replace Stephan Lichtsteiner as coach of 21-time Swiss champions FC Basel.

Basel sacked Lichtsteiner last Wednesday after just seven and a half months, having picked up only ten points from their first seven Super League matchdays.

Just one point came from their last three competitive matches against Young Boys Bern, FC Sion and FC Lugano. That run has left Basel down in fifth, already eight points behind leaders Lugano.

The kicker report says the Swiss giants have now turned to Wagner, with the 38-year-old apparently even the "favourite" at FCB. Basel would be his first job abroad, as he has previously worked only in German football and for the German national team.

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Which clubs has Sandro Wagner still been under contract with?

Most recently, the former Werder Bremen, Hertha BSC, TSG Hoffenheim and Bayern Munich professional was in charge at FC Augsburg before the Fuggerstadt club parted company with him at the beginning of December 2025.

Wagner took over Augsburg for the 2025/26 season, but after an impressive opening 3-1 win against SC Freiburg, he picked up only seven more points from 11 Bundesliga matches. Augsburg then dismissed him after a 3-0 defeat to Hoffenheim on matchday 12.

Previously, Wagner coached SpVgg Unterhaching, leading them to promotion to the 3. Liga in 2023, and worked as assistant coach of the Germany Under-20s and the senior Germany national team. He worked with former Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann in the latter role during Euro 2024 on home soil, where the DFB team reached the quarter-finals and were unfortunate to go out against Spain there.