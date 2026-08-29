Yassine Jessim fired Strasbourg to their first win in the French league on Saturday, scoring both goals in a 2-1 victory over Lens at the Stade de la Meinau. He turned a deficit into a precious win and handed his side a perfect start to their campaign.

Strasbourg's most influential player, Jessim played a decisive role in overturning the result. He tormented Lens down the right flank before crowning his display with the equaliser in the 48th minute, then struck again six minutes from time to seal the win in superb fashion.

Lens had led at the break despite Strasbourg's bright start. Sima won a penalty after being fouled inside the box, and Florian Thauvin converted in the 37th minute to put the visitors ahead.

Jessim refused to accept defeat. Just three minutes into the second half, he latched onto a slick team move and finished with a precise right-footed strike, hauling Strasbourg back into the contest.

His impact went far beyond the goals. He kept driving forward and creating chances, and was involved in the move from which Jacobo Ortega scored a goal ruled out by VAR for offside in the 55th minute.

Strasbourg kept pressing, and Jessim struck again in the 84th minute. He finished another team move with a clean strike for his second of the night, completing the home side's comeback.

Lens threw everything forward late on, but Strasbourg held firm to claim their first three points of the season.