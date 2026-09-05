Angry Anis Hadj Moussa feels betrayed by Feyenoord

Anis Hadj Moussa is deeply frustrated that Feyenoord are not co-operating with his move to Ittihad Club. That is according to reporting by De Telegraaf. Earlier, it had reportedly been agreed that the winger would be allowed to leave this summer.

That agreement was reached after a move to Benfica collapsed last year. Feyenoord then asked him to stay for another season. Hadj Moussa agreed, on the condition that he would be able to take on a new challenge this summer.

Feyenoord also reopened and extended his contract. That brought a significant financial boost and made him one of the three captains, so he did not mind staying in the Eredivisie for another year.

For Hadj Moussa, the time has now come to leave. A huge bid, now worth around €40 million, has arrived from Saudi Arabia, but technical director Dévy Rigaux does not want to let him go.

Rigaux was not involved in those earlier agreements, having only started his job at Feyenoord at the beginning of this summer. "The new board, consisting of general director Robert Eenhoorn and Devy Rigaux, apparently has no regard for the earlier promises made to Hadj Moussa," De Telegraaf wrote.

Still, it is highly doubtful all parties will reach an agreement. The transfer window in Saudi Arabia closes on Sunday evening, so time is running out. According to Fabrizio Romano, work is still being done intensively on a deal, but so far nothing has been agreed.

Even so, Feyenoord beat NEC on Saturday without Hadj Moussa, who was left out of the matchday squad after being late twice. At De Goffert, they won 3-1, helped by substitute debutant Jerayno Schaken, 17.