Angelino refusing to give up on Man City future despite being loaned out to Leipzig

The Spanish full-back has been taken back to the Etihad Stadium on one occasion and believes history could repeat itself after a stint in Germany

Angelino is out of sight at , having linked up with on loan, but hopes he is not out of mind as proving his worth at the Etihad Stadium remains part of his long-term plan.

It could be a case of third time lucky for the 23-year-old left-back if he is welcomed back into Pep Guardiola’s plans.

Angelino was initially acquired by City in 2013 and added to their famed academy system.

Five years were spent in Manchester before eventually heading to , with just three competitive appearances taken in for the Blues.

A productive 2018-19 campaign in the convinced Guardiola to bring him back, but Angelino lasted just half a season – 12 appearances in total – before heading for the exits again.

A positive impressive has been made at Leipzig, in what is intended to be a short-term agreement, and there remains a desire on the Spaniard’s part to return to for another bite of the cherry.

Angelino has told La Voz de Galicia: “I went to Manchester when I was 16, and I got a headache from not settling down.

“But I’m still a City player and I don’t give up on getting a place there.”

Part of the problem for Angelino is that he has found himself competing for minutes at City with Benjamin Mendy and Oleksandr Zinchenko.

He does, however, feel that he has benefitted from working with one of the finest coaching brains in the business, with his competitive mindset having been enhanced in Manchester.

“I acquired that in training with Guardiola,” said Angelino.

“I thought: ‘Well, I'm here to fight, to see if I can get minutes’. I worked as hard as I always have. But now I see the result. I am a better player thanks to his methods.”

Guardiola also gave his blessing for Angelino to head for , with Bundesliga title hopefuls Leipzig considered to be a good fit for his energetic and attacking skill set.

“He said he was going to be delighted, that it was the perfect setting to see me again,” Angelino said of discussions with the boss at his parent club.

“It was an option that was there and that eventually came to fruition. It was the best option. Spectacular. Perfect for everything: the style, the team, the coach, the stadium, the fans… It took a while, but I’m very happy.”

Angelino took in eight appearances for Leipzig before European football shut down amid the global coronavirus pandemic.