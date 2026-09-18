Analysis: Sundowns' weapons could change Al-Ahly's anticipated approach

Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia may find themselves facing a test that is not only about their ability to impose their usual style, but about how well they can deal with an opponent capable of punishing them if they leave the spaces they are looking for. The meeting against Sundowns does not look like the kind that will let the Saudi side play the way they are accustomed to without making some additional calculations.

For much of a game, Al-Ahli press and try to close down the space in front of their opponent, advancing after winning the ball and quickly seeking the goal. That method carries a clear risk when the other side can exploit the spaces behind the defensive line. It leaves Marino Pusic with a difficult tactical equation ahead of the anticipated encounter.

Al-Ahli's pressing could turn into a weapon against them

High pressing gives Al-Ahli a chance to win the ball back in advanced areas and force the opponent into mistakes, and it also helps the team keep play away from their own goal. The problem begins when the pressing is not organised well enough or the first line breaks easily, because the space left behind the midfielders and defenders becomes a direct target.

Herein lies the danger against Sundowns. They can deal with pressing through quick movement and passing into space, then transition from defence to attack in a short time. Push forward with a large number of players and no proper cover behind the ball, and Al-Ahli's defence may find itself exposed to open situations that are difficult to handle.

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None of this means Al-Ahli must abandon pressing. Instead, they may need to choose their timing more carefully, so the press does not turn from a way of winning the ball back into an invitation for Sundowns to reach the goal of Edouard Mendy.

Pusic facing a possible change of shape

Pusic has relied on more than one shape recently, including 4-3-3 and 4-2-3-1, which gives him flexibility in dealing with the circumstances of a match. Sundowns, though, may push the coach to adjust his usual shape, especially if he wants to keep the balance between attacking pressing and securing the spaces behind the defence.

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Switching between the two formations during the match may be one solution the coach turns to, so that Al-Ahli do not become a prisoner of a single tactical shape across the ninety minutes. Three players in midfield, for example, may give the team a greater ability to close down space against Sundowns' transitions, while a 4-2-3-1 allows a different balance when building an attack and pressing.

Most importantly, the change will not be linked to the numbers on paper as much as to the players' positions when they lose the ball. The main problem Al-Ahli fear is not only the way of building the attack, but what happens in the first seconds after losing it.

The spaces behind the defence: the secret word

Surge forward in attack in an exaggerated way, and the spaces behind the defenders become among the most important points Sundowns can try to exploit. The positioning of the defensive line and the midfielders will therefore be decisive, especially in the moments when the full-backs advance or the forward players move into advanced areas.

Sundowns are expected to try to draw Al-Ahli forward before striking the spaces behind them. That method leaves the Saudi side with two options: keep pressing and bear the risk, or drop back a step to maintain balance and deny the opponent the space they need for their transitions.

Here the importance of organisation after losing the ball emerges. Al-Ahli must keep enough players behind the ball at the moment of attacking, along with the speed to recover and close the passing lanes Sundowns can use to break into the attacking third.

Al-Ahli between their identity and the demands of the encounter

The encounter may force Pusic to change some of the details Al-Ahli are used to executing, not because the team's style is unsuitable, but because every big match demands a different reading of the opponent. Keeping the attacking identity does not necessarily mean playing with the same intensity throughout, or pressing at every moment.

Quality is not the issue. Al-Ahli can press and impose their rhythm, but they need to realise that Sundowns will not gift them free spaces, and may turn any uncalculated surge into a dangerous attack the other way. The balance between boldness and caution will be one of the most important keys to the match.

Between 4-3-3, 4-2-3-1 and the possibility of other adjustments during the game, Pusic has more than one tactical option. The real test will be choosing the right moment to change the shape or lower the pressing tempo. Protect the spaces behind their defence, and Al-Ahli's attacking style can turn into a strength. Leave those spaces open, and they may find themselves facing Sundowns' most dangerous weapons.