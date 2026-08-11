Eight years after first pulling on the Barcelona shirt, Uruguayan defender Ronald Araujo wore Liverpool's colours for the first time as the Premier League club confirmed his move. It was a rare sight for Catalan fans. Only two days earlier, Araujo had worn the captain's armband on the Camp Nou pitch.

Spanish newspaper Sport report that German head coach Hansi Flick sat Araujo down for a frank and direct conversation. Flick admitted the defender would find it hard to enjoy the spotlight, explaining that his core idea rested on building a left-sided central defence, with Pau Cubarsi an untouchable piece in the future plan.

Once Flick could not guarantee the standing Araujo wanted, the player's stance shifted. Despite his commitment and history with the club, he chose to look for a way out with no promise of a starting role.

The Premier League response came quickly. Liverpool contacted Araujo's representatives last Wednesday to explore a deal, with the English club short at centre-back following Konate's departure, the advancing age of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, and new arrival Jeremie Jacquet still short of the experience to offer immediate guarantees.

Andoni Iraola spoke directly with Araujo on Wednesday to talk him into the switch. Liverpool's head coach laid out the sporting project and the role he had in mind for the Uruguayan: a high-level defensive pairing alongside van Dijk.

The loan sees Liverpool cover Araujo's full salary, with a purchase option of 55 million euros written into the agreement. That gives the English club the chance to make the move permanent at the end of the season.

Flick addressed the Uruguayan in his press conference after the Udinese match. He praised him, but insisted his style does not fit particularly well with Barcelona's current philosophy.

One striking detail stands out. Sport revealed that the loan terms carry no fear clause, so Araujo can play as normal against Barcelona should the two sides meet in the Champions League, with nothing stopping him from facing his former club.