Turkish journalist Burhan Can Terzi has been detained on charges of spreading misleading information about Galatasaray's agreement with Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala.

According to "Mundo Deportivo", Terzi gave his statement at Istanbul police headquarters before being referred to court, which then ordered his release.

Galatasaray denied Terzi's reports on two occasions. The Turkish journalist insisted his information was accurate.

The club accused him of trying to spread misleading information and of distorting how they handle their transfer dealings.

Terzi's detention formed part of an investigation launched by the chief prosecutor's office in Bakirkoy over the crime of publicly publishing misleading information. He was subsequently released, to the dismay of the football and journalism world.

Musiala, 23, is tied to a contract with Bayern Munich until the summer of 2030.