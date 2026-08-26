Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Atletico de Madrid v Villarreal CF - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport

Translated by

Álvarez sets off a fresh surprise: official statement reveals the truth

Transfers
Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid
Sevilla
Atletico Madrid
LaLiga
Barcelona
J. Alvarez
Spain
Argentina

The Argentine star fuels the debate over his future

Julian Alvarez missed Atletico Madrid's training session on Wednesday, two days after the Rojiblancos players returned from a rest period.

Atletico opened their La Liga campaign with a 2-0 win over Malaga before drawing 2-2 with Villarreal at the Metropolitano.

An official Atletico statement, published by Spanish newspaper "Marca", said the Argentine striker was absent through illness.

Alvarez had come on as a substitute in the 66th minute against Villarreal, and the club's own fans jeered him.

His absence, the newspaper added, only sharpens the row over his future. That will be settled on 1 September, the moment the transfer window closes and his destination for the season becomes clear.

The forward had already announced his desire to leave Atletico during Argentina's run at the 2026 World Cup, a move that angered the Madrid club.

Barcelona lead the race for his signature, with the Catalans desperate to land him. Atletico, though, want to keep him and refuse to sell to the Blaugrana.

Diego Simeone's side now turn their attention to Saturday's third La Liga fixture against Sevilla.

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth in the Kooora forums.

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google