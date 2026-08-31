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Abdelmawgood Samir

Translated by

Álvarez's replacement has arrived: will Atlético Madrid let the Argentine go?

Transfers
Juventus
Barcelona
Atletico Madrid
J. Alvarez
LaLiga
Serie A
J. David
Italy
Spain
Argentina
Canada

Just hours to go before the transfer window closes

Atlético Madrid have edged closer to signing Canada striker Jonathan David from Juventus in the closing hours of the summer window, a move designed to bolster Diego Simeone's frontline.

Fabrizio Romano reports that the two clubs have struck an agreement over a loan move with an option to buy. David has already given the deal the green light, eager for a fresh challenge in La Liga.

The Canadian joined Juventus last summer on a free transfer after his Lille contract expired. His debut season in Serie A fell flat, though, with just 8 goals across all competitions according to the latest reports.

Simeone wants an extra forward to widen his attacking options, and there's a good reason for the urgency. Julián Álvarez's future remains uncertain, with Barcelona circling the Argentine.

Right at the top of Atlético's shortlist sat David, a low-cost solution the club were desperate to land.

To get the deal over the line before the window shuts, Atlético will cover part of the player's wages, splitting his hefty salary with Juventus.

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