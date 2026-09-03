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Mohamed Mansi

Translated by

Álvarez's inner circle: Atlético will offer Julián to Barcelona in January

Transfers
LaLiga
J. Alvarez
Barcelona
Atletico Madrid
Spain
Argentina

The transfer window has closed, but Julián Álvarez still commands the headlines. The Atlético Madrid striker remains one of the most talked-about names in the game.

Sport report that comments from journalist José Álvarez on El Chiringuito have revived an intriguing scenario. Barcelona may have room within financial fair play rules to sign the player, while Atlético could be forced into selling him next January. The player's entourage, according to circulating information, believe the situation has become unsustainable.

Speaking live on air, the Spanish journalist confirmed he had received a clear message from Álvarez's camp.

He stressed: "The idea being conveyed by Álvarez's entourage is decisive, that he does not want to play for Atlético Madrid again. The situation will become unsustainable between now and January. Julián's entourage believes that Atlético will be the ones to offer Julián to Barcelona in the winter transfer window."

By this account, Atlético may end up phoning Barcelona to ask a simple question: "Do you want him?".

LaLiga
Athletic Bilbao crest
Athletic Bilbao
ATH
Atletico Madrid crest
Atletico Madrid
ATM
LaLiga
Valencia crest
Valencia
VAL
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR

The pressure has reached a critical point. The weekly jeers and psychological exhaustion have worn the striker down.

Álvarez will be booed week after week, the journalist explained, and would have no desire to stay at Atlético. That could push the Madrid club to sell him and raise the funds needed to complete their own deals.

He even hinted at a striking twist to come: "Between now and January, keep an eye on the possibility that Atlético will be the ones to pick up the phone, because the situation will be unsustainable."

One more detail matters in his account. New parties have entered the process, people with connections to both clubs who could yet influence how the deal unfolds.

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