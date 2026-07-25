Julian Alvarez is ready to ramp up his crisis with Atletico Madrid over the coming days. The Argentine striker plans a direct confrontation with the club's board and a second public statement confirming his desire to leave, a final attempt to force Los Rojiblancos to accept Barcelona's offer and let him fulfil his childhood dream of wearing the Catalan club's shirt.

Spanish newspaper Sport report that "the Spider" has told Barcelona about his twin strategy to seal the deal before training gets under way with coach Diego Simeone on 10 August. He wants to make his move at the end of this July or the start of August at the latest, with time running short before the summer window closes.

A sense of betrayal drives the rebellion

Alvarez feels badly let down. Atletico's board promised to negotiate should a good offer arrive, yet the Spanish club flatly rejected Barcelona's bid despite its tempting financial value and held firm on keeping their star. The player feels betrayed, and that has only hardened his determination to leave.

He took his first step during the last World Cup, when he publicly declared: "I spoke with the people in charge at the club, those I had to speak with. I think the move is best for everyone, and I want to achieve my dream," a clear reference to his fierce desire to join Barcelona.

Collapse of the Arsenal alternative reinforces the only destination

Things grew more complicated after Arsenal's offer collapsed. The Gunners had proposed sending Sweden's Viktor Gyokeres to Atletico in a swap deal, but they changed their plans and made Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior their top target to bolster their attack, shutting the door on any potential replacement for Alvarez.

Arsenal's withdrawal changed nothing in the mind of "the Spider". He insists Barcelona is his only destination, chasing his childhood dream of following in the footsteps of his idol and Argentina team-mate Lionel Messi, whom he used to imitate in the Blaugrana colours on the streets of Argentina.

The obstacle of the astronomical release clause

Confronting his current club will not be easy, and Alvarez knows it. He is aware that he must push hard to force Atletico to negotiate, especially given a contract that runs until 2031 and an astronomical release clause of 500 million euros. His options are limited, so he sees decisive steps as the only way to secure what he considers a legitimate right after unfulfilled promises.

Barcelona in a state of anticipation

Barcelona, for their part, continue to await Alvarez's decisive move. They sent an official offer to Atletico Madrid a few days ago but refuse to table a new financial bid until the player himself breaks the deadlock. The sporting director and the technical staff view the Argentine striker as the ideal man to lift the team to another level. The ball is now in the court of "the Spider", who must decide quickly.