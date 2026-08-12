Argentine Atletico Madrid forward Giuliano Simeone met his coach Diego Simeone for the first time on Wednesday, at the Madrid side's training session, after he had stated during the World Cup his desire to leave Atleti to fulfil his dream.

Several press reports suggest Alvarez is pushing hard for a move to Barcelona during the current summer transfer window, with Atletico Madrid determined to keep him.

The newspaper "Mundo Deportivo" revealed details of Atletico Madrid's training session, saying: "Everything was completely normal, as the Argentine forward was like anyone else under the orders of Cholo, who did not even hesitate to place him in the starting line-up when it came to tactics, forming a partnership with Lemar."

They added: "A conversation between the coach and the player was also expected. It is not yet known whether this conversation took place or not, but we confirm that the Argentine forward left Atletico Madrid's training ground at exactly eleven o'clock in the morning, like the rest of his team-mates."

On the pitch adjacent to pitch number 4, Julian Alvarez joined Giuliano, Koke, Lemar, Llorente, Baena, Pubill and Grimaldo for an additional physical session with fitness coach Luis Pinedo. Simeone passed by at one point to watch his players train.

Julian cut an isolated figure. He spoke only with Lemar during the fifteen minutes allocated to the media, while Koke, Baena and Llorente traded jokes, unconcerned by the cameras trained on their team-mate. Then the tactical session began.