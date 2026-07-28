Arsenal are lining up a stunning move for Vinicius Junior, the Real Madrid and Brazil star, in a deal that could shake up the summer transfer market and hand the Gunners one of the world's most prominent talents.

According to Britain's Telegraph newspaper, Arsenal are prepared to offer a salary north of 400,000 pounds a week to convince Vinicius to join. That would hand the Brazilian the biggest contract in the London club's history should the deal go through at that value.

Vinicius is tied to Real Madrid until June 2027. But the Telegraph reports that talks over a new deal with the Spanish giants have stalled in recent weeks.

Behind the move lies Arsenal's need for a new attacking winger, having lost the race for Morgan Rogers to Chelsea.

Landing Vinicius would send a powerful message from the Premier League champions, the paper believes, especially given his status as one of the biggest names in world football right now.

None of this looks straightforward. Real Madrid are determined to keep their Brazilian star. Yet the failure to agree fresh terms so far, coupled with Arsenal's readiness to smash their own wage ceiling, may just crack open one of the biggest deals of the summer window.

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