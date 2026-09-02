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FC Barcelona v Valencia CF - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport
Loai Mohamed

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Alarm bells: an official decision places Barcelona under strict measures

Valencia vs Barcelona
Valencia
Barcelona
LaLiga
Barcelona vs Feyenoord
Feyenoord
Champions League
Spain
Netherlands

Barça face Valencia and Feyenoord amid unusual atmosphere

The Spanish government announced on Wednesday that it has classified Barcelona's next two matches, against Valencia and Feyenoord, as "high-risk" fixtures.

Barcelona face Valencia next Sunday at the Mestalla Stadium in La Liga, then open their Champions League campaign against the Netherlands' Feyenoord on Wednesday at the Spotify Camp Nou.

The Spanish Interior Ministry explained, in a statement published by the newspaper "Marca", that the government commission against violence, racism, xenophobia and intolerance in sport had taken the decision to classify the two encounters as high-risk fixtures. That ruling forces the clubs involved to bring in additional security measures.

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An unbelievable gap: Real Madrid beat Barcelona and sweep aside 17 clubs combined

Both clubs must now strengthen the security presence around the two matches and apply a number of special measures. These include a ban on selling tickets directly on match day, the allocation of a safe zone for the away side's fans, and tighter procedures for monitoring entry into the stadium.

LaLiga
Valencia crest
Valencia
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Barcelona crest
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Champions League
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
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Feyenoord crest
Feyenoord
FEY

There is a precedent for classifying the Barcelona and Feyenoord tie as high-risk. The body affiliated to the Spanish Interior Ministry had already handed the same status to the Real Betis and Feyenoord match, played in the Europa League last January.

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