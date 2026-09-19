Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
FC Bayern München v 1. FC Union Berlin - Bundesliga 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Abdelmawgood Samir
Translated by

Al-Saibari crowns his exceptional season with a golden award

Bayern Munich
FC Eindhoven
Morocco
I. Saibari
Bundesliga
Eredivisie
Botola Pro
Germany
Netherlands
Morocco

The Atlas Lion roars in the stadiums of Europe

Bayern Munich's Moroccan international Ismael Saibari has scooped the "Golden Boot" award for the best player in the Dutch league in 2025-2026, capping an exceptional campaign with his former club Eindhoven.

Saibari drove Eindhoven to the Dutch league title and added the Dutch Super Cup, turning out in 37 official matches across the season.

Nineteen goals and nine assists made the Moroccan one of the standout figures in the competition before his move to Bayern Munich in the last transfer window.

The 25-year-old collected the award, a trophy shaped like a gold-plated football boot, in recognition of a season that saw him shine in the Eindhoven shirt and land a clutch of titles.

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google