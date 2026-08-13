Paris Saint-Germain lifted another trophy with their 2-1 win over Aston Villa in the UEFA Super Cup, but the celebrations couldn't drown out the questions swirling around Bradley Barcola. The French winger has become a central figure in the transfer market, with Liverpool circling.

On a night when PSG opened their new season in style, Barcola's future stayed wide open. He was absent against Villa, and club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi offered only brief remarks that deepened the mystery.

Barcola out of the picture against Aston Villa

Barcola played no part in the match. He was almost the only player who failed to complete the warm-up in full, alongside new arrival Lucas Deny.

As PSG's players hoisted the UEFA Super Cup aloft, the French winger stood at a distance from his team-mates in a warm-up jacket. The image only fuelled fresh speculation about his future at the club.

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Al-Khelaifi leaves the door open

Barcola's contract with Paris Saint-Germain runs until the summer of 2028. According to reports, he has refused to extend it and is open to a new challenge in the current window.

Liverpool want him. The English club have identified the French winger as a target to bolster their attack, particularly after the departure of Egyptian star Mohamed Salah.

Both sides are willing to talk, yet the gap between PSG's demands and Liverpool's offer remains vast. That makes any exit far from certain.

Al-Khelaifi told France's RMC : "Today he is a player at Paris Saint-Germain. We will see what the discussions and negotiations bring", before addressing the media: "You, the media, talk a lot, but I do not talk".

Paris demands 170 million euros

PSG have slapped a hefty price tag on Barcola, who arrived from Olympique Lyonnais in the summer of 2023 for 45 million euros.

The Parisian club are demanding around 170 million euros to sanction the French winger's departure, according to reports. That figure sits well beyond anything Liverpool have offered so far.

Liverpool aren't alone in the chase. Arsenal previously enquired about his situation and the chance of signing him during the current window.

13 goals last season

Barcola delivered strong numbers for PSG last season. His 13 goals in 49 matches across all competitions confirmed his standing as one of the team's most prominent attacking options.

With his future still unresolved, the coming days look decisive. Either Barcola continues his journey with the European champions, or the interest from Liverpool and others hardens into a deal that ends his time in Paris.