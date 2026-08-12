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Saudi Pro League
team-logoAl Khaleej
Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium
team-logoAl Shabab
Book Al Khaleej vs Al Shabab Tickets
Nihal Abo Zaid

How to get Al Khaleej vs Al Shabab tickets: Saudi Pro League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

SHOPPING
Tickets
Saudi Pro League
Al Khaleej
Al Shabab

Al Khaleej take on Al Shabab in the Saudi Pro League. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Al-Khaleej host Al-Shabab at Prince Mohammed Bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam, renewing a fixture Al-Khaleej won 1-0 the last time the sides met back in January. Al-Khaleej enjoyed a solid 2025/26 campaign under Georgios Donis, finishing eighth with Joshua King firing them to a top half finish, while Al-Shabab had a season of contrasts under Imanol Alguacil, reaching the Gulf Club Champions League final as runners-up despite a mid-table domestic finish.

GOAL has all the information you need to secure Al-Khaleej Club vs Al-Shabab FC tickets right now, including kickoff details, ticket prices, and the best places to buy online.

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When is Al Khaleej vs Al Shabab Saudi Pro League kick-off?

crest
Saudi Pro League - Game Week 2
Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium

How to buy Al Khaleej vs Al Shabab Saudi Pro League tickets?

The most convenient way to secure tickets for this fixture is through Ticombo, which lists verified seating options for Al-Khaleej Club vs Al-Shabab FC with instant online booking and secure checkout. Buying through Ticombo lets you browse available categories and confirm your seat without needing official club membership or waiting for a general sale window to open.

Official tickets are also typically available through the Saudi Pro League site and each club's own channels, though these are usually released only a week or two before kickoff. Given Al-Shabab's growing reputation under Alguacil and Al-Khaleej's own steady progress, booking early throughTicombo is a sensible way to secure your preferred seat.

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How much do Al Khaleej vs Al Shabab Saudi Pro League tickets cost?

Saudi Pro League tickets remain some of the most affordable in world football, and this fixture is no exception.

  • General admission tickets for standard Saudi Pro League fixtures typically start from around SAR 30 to SAR 90 through official channels.
  • Premium and sideline seating categories generally range from SAR 250 to SAR 600.
  • VIP and hospitality options, including lounge access and catering, can exceed SAR 1,500.

As with most Saudi Pro League fixtures, prices can shift as the match approaches, so booking early through Ticombois the best way to secure the lowest available price and widest choice of seats.

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Al Khaleej vs Al Shabab Saudi Pro League: Everything you need to know

Al Khaleej vs Al Shabab Form

ALK

ALK - Form

DHA
W0-2
HIL
L1-2
ALI
L0-5
ALA
L3-1
AHL
L1-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/14
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
ALS

ALS - Form

ALT
L1-5
ALN
L2-4
NEO
L2-1
ITT
W3-2
ANA
L1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/14
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Al Khaleej vs Al Shabab: Recent Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Al KhaleejDrawAl Shabab
1
2
2
Saudi Pro League
Al Khaleej badge
Al Khaleej
ALK
0
Al Shabab badge
Al Shabab
ALS
0
FT
Saudi Pro League
Al Shabab badge
Al Shabab
ALS
1
Al Khaleej badge
Al Khaleej
ALK
4
FT
Saudi Pro League
Al Shabab badge
Al Shabab
ALS
5
Al Khaleej badge
Al Khaleej
ALK
1
FT
Saudi Pro League
Al Khaleej badge
Al Khaleej
ALK
0
Al Shabab badge
Al Shabab
ALS
1
FT
Saudi Pro League
Al Khaleej badge
Al Khaleej
ALK
0
Al Shabab badge
Al Shabab
ALS
0
FT
5Goals Scored7
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored2/5

Al Khaleej vs Al Shabab Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
AbhaAbhaABH
00000000
2
Al AhliAl AhliAHL
00000000
3
Al DiriyahAl DiriyahDIR
00000000
4
Al Fateh FCAl Fateh FCALF
00000000
5
Al HazemAl HazemALH
00000000
6
Al HilalAl HilalHIL
00000000
7
Al IttihadAl IttihadITT
00000000
8
Al KhaleejAl KhaleejALK
00000000
9
Al KholoodAl KholoodALK
00000000
10
Al Nassr FCAl Nassr FCALN
00000000
11
Al QadsiahAl QadsiahALQ
00000000
12
Al RiyadhAl RiyadhALR
00000000
13
Al ShababAl ShababALS
00000000
14
Al-EttifaqAl-EttifaqALI
00000000
15
Al-FaisalyAl-FaisalyAFS
00000000
16
Al-FayhaAl-FayhaALF
00000000
17
Al-TaawounAl-TaawounALT
00000000
18
Neom SCNeom SCNEO
00000000
AFC Champions League
Relegation


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