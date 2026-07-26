Al-Ittihad ends the speculation and settles Diaby's fate

Al-Ittihad have settled Moussa Diaby's future once and for all, ending the speculation over a possible exit in the current summer window. The French star stays put. The decision comes as the team continue their preparations for the new season at their training camp in Spain, where the signs are positive on both the technical and physical fronts, and where German coach Jens Wissing's ideas are already taking clear shape.

Saudi newspaper "Asharq Al-Awsat" confirmed that Al-Ittihad have no intention of selling Diaby or placing him on the summer transfer list, so convinced are they of his importance to the project this coming season.

Diaby has been among the club's most committed and disciplined players at the Spanish camp, arriving in outstanding physical condition that won the approval of the technical staff led by Wissing.

He has also shown clear signs of rediscovering the level he hit in his debut season with Al-Ittihad, after the dip last term that dragged down the whole team's results and performances.

Two goals in two friendlies have underlined the French winger's fine form, confirming his technical and physical readiness before the season gets under way.

Positive atmosphere inside Al-Ittihad's camp

According to "Asharq Al-Awsat", the camp is running smoothly under the German coach, especially now the squad is complete with all the local and foreign players on board.

Algeria's Houssem Aouar recently joined the sessions and is working through a tailored physical and preparation programme, the aim being peak readiness before the upcoming friendlies.

Those warm-up games have offered clear glimpses of how Wissing thinks. Fielding a foreign left-back does not appear to be among his priorities at this stage.

Take Albania's Mario Mitaj. Despite having him available, the coach preferred to start Moaz Faqihi at left-back in both friendlies, handing Mitaj a run in the holding midfield role against Las Palmas, where he impressed.

Those choices point to a clear steer inside the club towards local solutions at left-back, which explains the ongoing hunt for a homegrown player to strengthen the position. Hussein Al-Sabiani and Fares Abedi top the list.

Counter-pressing: Al-Ittihad's new weapon

The two friendlies against South Africa's Orlando Pirates and Spain's Las Palmas showcased one of Wissing's key tactical ideas: counter-pressing and winning the ball back quickly.

Both of Al-Ittihad's goals came straight off the back of intense pressing, reflecting the identity the German coach is working to instil ahead of the new season.

Recruitment continues too. Al-Ittihad are chasing foreign midfield reinforcements to raise the team's quality before the season begins.

Mitaj, meanwhile, could be among those heading for the exit. With the club leaning towards a local left-back and eyeing a foreign holding midfielder as Wissing's main option in that role, the Albanian's path looks blocked.