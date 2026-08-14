Al-Ittihad have struck a deal with Al-Ettifaq to sign midfielder Mukhtar Ali this summer, bolstering their options ahead of the new season.

According to " Asharq Al-Awsat " newspaper, Ali will join Al-Ittihad on a three-year contract after negotiations between the two clubs reached a final agreement.

Read also: Video: behind the scenes of the first meeting between Ronaldo and Postecoglou at Al-Nassr



The pursuit of the 28-year-old followed a serious blow to Al-Ittihad. Hamed Al-Ghamdi tore his anterior cruciate ligament during a friendly against South Africa's Orlando Pirates at the preparatory camp.

Al-Ittihad's technical staff see Ali as an important addition to the midfield, particularly with the squad needing greater depth to cope with the demands of domestic and continental competition next season.

Ali boasts a distinguished European career. He came through the academies at England's Chelsea, where he learned his trade, and featured in the youth side that lifted the FA Youth Cup in the 2015 and 2016 seasons before a loan spell with Dutch outfit Vitesse.

His move to the Saudi league came through Al-Nassr in 2019. Spells at Al-Fateh and Al-Taee followed, then a switch to Al-Ettifaq at the start of 2025 on a four-and-a-half-season deal. Now he edges closer to pulling on the Al-Ittihad shirt.