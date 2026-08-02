Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia have entered a new phase in their pursuit of Everton's Senegalese winger Iliman Ndiaye, signalling their willingness to meet the English club's financial demands during the ongoing summer transfer window.

According to Turkish journalist Ekrem Konur, Al-Hilal have no objection to paying the roughly 75 million pounds Everton have set as their asking price. On top of that, they are ready to hand the player a huge salary that dwarfs anything he could earn in Europe.

That has tilted the negotiations decisively. With Al-Hilal in the frame, Everton no longer need to lower their demands or entertain offers built around deferred payments, chief among them the bid tabled by Manchester United.

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Reports elsewhere suggest the deal will be wrapped up within a few days, with the "Leader of Asia" chasing a squad strong enough to land the league and Asia double.

Ndiaye is one of Al-Hilal's most prominent targets to reinforce the front line. The coaching staff want a winger with pace and the ability to make a difference, particularly after more than one target slipped away in recent weeks.

His future remains open to every possibility. But Al-Hilal's financial muscle could hand them a clear edge in the race, should the Senegal star decide to try something new away from the English game.