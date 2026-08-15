Al-Hilal's new winger Crysencio Summerville came under fierce attack from one of the club's own stars after making his official debut in the 4-2 win over Al-Faisaly, in the opening round of the Roshn Saudi Pro League.

The Dutchman started against Al-Faisaly. Strangely, he squandered a clear-cut chance in the second half, and that triggered a wave of criticism, even though he won a penalty.

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Former Al-Hilal star Nasser Al-Shamrani laid into him on the programme "Dawrina Ghair": "Summerville is not good at finishing in the ideal way, and I think he will sit on the bench as a substitute for Salem Al-Dawsari when the latter returns from injury."

He added: "Salem Al-Dawsari is a wonderful player and he finishes in the best possible way. I played with him at the start of his promotion to the first team, and he was similar to Summerville in this aspect, but he kept working until he became able to finish attacks brilliantly."

Al-Shamrani concluded: "Summerville should have scored from at least one chance, but he was far too stingy."