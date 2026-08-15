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imago-sport-1081063979.jpgAbdullah Ahmed
GOAL

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Al-Hilal legend: Somerville is stingy, and he will sit as a substitute for Al-Dawsari

Al Hilal vs Al-Faisaly
Al Hilal
Al-Faisaly
Saudi Pro League
C. Summerville
S. Al-Dawsari
Saudi Arabia
Netherlands

A blow for the leader's winger

Al-Hilal's new winger Crysencio Summerville came under fierce attack from one of the club's own stars after making his official debut in the 4-2 win over Al-Faisaly, in the opening round of the Roshn Saudi Pro League.

The Dutchman started against Al-Faisaly. Strangely, he squandered a clear-cut chance in the second half, and that triggered a wave of criticism, even though he won a penalty.

Read also..From the heart of Al-Hilal.. a legendary defence saves Malcom from departure rumours

Former Al-Hilal star Nasser Al-Shamrani laid into him on the programme "Dawrina Ghair": "Summerville is not good at finishing in the ideal way, and I think he will sit on the bench as a substitute for Salem Al-Dawsari when the latter returns from injury."

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King Cup
Al-Raed crest
Al-Raed
ALR
Al Hilal crest
Al Hilal
HIL
King Cup
Al-Faisaly crest
Al-Faisaly
AFS
Neom SC crest
Neom SC
NEO

He added: "Salem Al-Dawsari is a wonderful player and he finishes in the best possible way. I played with him at the start of his promotion to the first team, and he was similar to Summerville in this aspect, but he kept working until he became able to finish attacks brilliantly."

Al-Shamrani concluded: "Summerville should have scored from at least one chance, but he was far too stingy."

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