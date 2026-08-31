All eyes turn to the Kingdom Arena on Tuesday evening, where Al-Hilal clash with Al-Ahli in a rescheduled fixture from the third round of the Roshn League. The ambitions could hardly be more different. One side wants to extend an exceptional run and keep its record free of defeats, the other craves a big win to rebuild its confidence after a recent loss to Al-Khaleej.

Al-Hilal enter the encounter one step away from equalling their longest unbeaten run in the history of the Professional League. They have avoided defeat in 45 consecutive matches, recording 33 wins and 12 draws, as "the Boss" continues to assert itself as one of the most consistent and powerful teams in the competition over recent years.

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Avoid defeat against Al-Ahli, and Al-Hilal equal their historic figure. They previously ran up 46 consecutive matches without defeat between May 2023 and November 2024, claiming 42 wins and 4 draws along the way. That's a mark they are now close to matching again.

The task will not be easy. Al-Ahli in fact hold the record for the longest run of consecutive matches without defeat in the history of the Saudi Professional League, keeping their record intact over 51 consecutive matches between January 2014 and February 2016, during which they achieved 33 wins and 18 draws. That figure still stands to this day.

Those figures lend the Clasico an importance far beyond the battle for points. Al-Hilal play to edge closer to their own record and continue their remarkable run. Al-Ahli, meanwhile, want to bring down one of the strongest teams in the competition and spoil a potentially historic night for "the Boss", in an encounter that fuses the present and the past at once.

In the standings, Al-Hilal sit second on 9 points, trailing leaders Al-Nassr, who have 12 points from 4 matches. Al-Ahli come seventh on 6 points. That makes the Clasico doubly important for both sides in an early race already taking on clearer features.

Al-Hilal want to keep the chase at the top alive, and Al-Ahli are seeking a strong response to make up for their recent defeat. Behind all of that stands a historic figure awaiting settlement. Will Al-Hilal equal their longest unbeaten run in the Professional League, or will Al-Ahli stop them before "the Boss" enters the history books once again?

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