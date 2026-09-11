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Al Ahli v Al Hazem: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
GOAL

Translated by

Al-Hazm spoil a historic record for Al-Ahli

Al Ahli vs Al Hazem
Al Ahli
Al Hazem
Saudi Pro League
Saudi Arabia

The high-flyer fails to achieve the historic record

Al-Hazem spoiled Al-Ahli's chance of writing a new historic record in the Saudi Pro League, finding the back of the net for Al-Raqi during the seventh-round clash between the two sides.

Read also: Video: Al-Ahli heal their wounds against Al-Hazem on Toney's historic night
An unprecedented achievement had been within Al-Ahli's grasp. They were set to become the first team in Pro League history to score three or more goals while keeping a clean sheet in four consecutive home matches. Al-Hazem's goal denied them.

The same scoring and defensive mark had come in each of their last three home matches. They beat Al-Khaleej by a clean three, thrashed Abha four goals to nil, then swept aside Al-Riyadh by five goals to nil.

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Those results saw Al-Ahli match the longest run of its kind in Pro League history. Al-Hilal set the mark in 2015 with three straight home matches in which they scored three or more goals without conceding.

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Al Ahli crest
Al Ahli
AHL
Pakhtakor Tashkent crest
Pakhtakor Tashkent
PAT

Al-Hazem's strike put paid to the record bid, halting Al-Ahli's run at just three matches. The historic mark stays out of Al-Raqi's reach for now, despite the strong attacking displays they have delivered at their stadium of late.

Miss out on the record they may have, but Al-Ahli underlined their attacking strength against Al-Hazem all the same, scoring three goals. Englishman Ivan Toney grabbed a brace to take his Roshn League tally to 10 goals this season. Al-Ahli settled on 12 points in fifth place.

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