Al Ahly of Egypt confirmed on Tuesday that goalkeeper Mostafa Shobier has extended his contract, settling the debate over his future after a raft of offers followed his appearance for Egypt at the last World Cup.

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Al Ahly said in an official statement: "Mostafa Shobier, goalkeeper of the club's first football team, extended his contract with Al Ahly until 2029 following today's training session."

The statement added: "This came during the meeting that brought the player together with Dr Essam Serag, head of the contracts sector, who completed all the administrative and financial procedures in accordance with the club's rules in this regard. This was in full coordination with captain Wael Gomaa, the director of football. The player expressed his happiness at extending his contract and continuing his journey with Al Ahly over the coming years."

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Shobier's previous deal was due to expire at the end of the current season. Talks between the two sides ran through recent months before they struck an official agreement.







