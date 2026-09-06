Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia ends the summer transfer window with a defensive signing

Al-Ahli have officially announced the signing of Saeed Baatiyah from Al-Fateh on a three-season contract. The move is part of the club's efforts to strengthen the squad ahead of the challenges to come and hand the technical staff more options.

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Baatiyah brings solid experience of the Roshn League. He featured in 31 matches for Al-Fateh last season, starting 29, and impressed both defensively and physically. Those displays caught Al-Ahli's eye, and they moved to complete the deal.

The club welcomed their new player and wished him success, hoping he can deliver the anticipated boost, help his teammates chase the club's objectives and delight the supporters in the period ahead.

Baatiyah, for his part, was thrilled to complete the switch. Pulling on the shirt of one of Asia's biggest clubs marks a major milestone in his career, he said, and gives him huge motivation to produce his best.

"I am very happy to join Al-Ahli, one of the biggest clubs on the Asian continent in terms of fanbase and history, and I look forward to giving everything I have to delight its supporters and achieve accomplishments," Baatiyah said.

The move marks a fresh step in his career. He wants to compete for a starting place and lean on his Roshn League experience, while Al-Ahli hope he proves a genuine addition to the squad over the next three seasons.

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