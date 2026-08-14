Tolu Arokodare has responded for the first time to the alleged incident during a Wolverhampton Wanderers training session. The Nigeria striker is said to have sat down on the training pitch to force through a transfer, but did not want to tell Algemeen Dagblad exactly what happened.

The BBC previously reported that Arokodare caused quite a stir at Wolves. After the forward was left out of the squad for a friendly, he is said to have sat down on the pitch during training.

Other media claimed it did not end there. A day later, security is even said to have been called in to stop Arokodare from disrupting another training session.

Algemeen Dagblad put those stories to Ajax's new striker, but Tolu kept his cards close to his chest. "I can't say that. I am still under contract at Wolves and have respect for the club, the players and the fans."

At the same time, Arokodare suggested there is more to the story than has so far come out. "The truth will come out one day. If not, then God and I know."

The discussion also turned to Wolves' farewell message, in which the failed partnership was prominently mentioned. "A friend sent me that statement. That says a lot. I still belong to the club. What can I say? I don't want to get into trouble."

He was then asked whether, with the benefit of hindsight, he regrets anything. The forward made it clear he would have no problem taking responsibility if he had actually done something wrong.

"Then I would apologise. If there are three words I have no trouble with, they are ‘please, thank you and sorry’. I would never laugh about that. If I do something wrong, I apologise."