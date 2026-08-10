Jordi Cruyff has major plans for the rest of the summer transfer window, Mike Verweij says on the Kick-off podcast from De Telegraaf. If Mika Godts leaves, Ajax want to strengthen in as many as five positions.

That plan was already known to some extent, but Verweij has now revealed more details. "It is closely linked to the departure of other players, including Mika Godts, but then five more players really have to come in," he begins.

Before the window shuts at the start of September, Verweij knows exactly which positions still need strengthening. "A left winger, right winger, a number 6, a left-back and a right-footed centre-back."

"Jofre Torrents is being mentioned a lot for left-back, that is serious. Moreover, Cruyff wants players on the flanks who score goals and have depth," Verweij says, which is bad news for Steven Berghuis.

"Berghuis naturally has to start worrying, because he is now playing at right wing and does not have that profile. He is a player who actually comes short for the ball a lot and rarely runs in behind."

Against FK Vojvodina, Shelbourne FC and PEC Zwolle, Berghuis started, but he now presumably has to fear for his place in the team. That had already become more or less clear from the words of coach Míchel Sánchez last Sunday.

"If Mika leaves, we need two players with depth," said the Spanish coach at the press conference. "Steven (Berghuis, ed.) is not a player who gets in behind the defence. If Mika goes, then we have to sign two players who do have that."