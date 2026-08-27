Ajax standout Tolu puts Sam van Royen in his place; Van der Vaart cracks up

Tolu Arokodare did more than entertain on the pitch for Ajax on Thursday evening. After the 5-3 win over FC Sion, which sent the Amsterdam side into the league phase of the Conference League, the striker also made an impression in his interview with Ziggo Sport reporter Sam van Royen.

Coach Míchel Sánchez handed Tolu a starting place against Sion for the first time, and the Nigerian repaid that faith with two goals. His interview with Van Royen then got off to an awkward start. Asked why he had been in the starting line-up, Tolu initially replied drily: "The reason was that the coach decided I would start." When Van Royen pressed him on the reason behind that, Tolu answered: "I don’t know. He decides."

The striker suspected it was simply his turn in the rotation. "I think it was my turn. You have seen that there is a kind of rotation with Kasper and Leo, so maybe this weekend or next weekend it will be Kasper or Leonardo again. The coach decides," said Tolu.

He then said he was pleased with his own contribution, but stressed the importance of the team above all else. "I try to help the team and make an impact in every way I can, whether I play or not, whether I start or not. In the end, it is simple: if the team win, we all win. That is what matters."

With a wink, the forward called his first goal "pure quality", although he admitted there was a bit of luck in it too. He was even more enthusiastic about Ajax’s combination play for his second. "That shows the quality we have as a team and the beauty of Ajax football. I’m happy that we were able to finish it with a goal."

Towards the end of the conversation, Van Royen asked about Tolu’s recovery programme and then quickly cut across him just as the striker had begun to answer. Tolu responded politely but clearly: "Can I finish speaking?" Van Royen apologised straight away. "Sorry, sorry."

Tolu then calmly carried on and listed everything Ajax do for recovery: "Fitness, ice bath, jacuzzi, massage and a bit of cycling." The striker said the physical coaches are strict about the players’ recovery, especially because Ajax are back in action again on Sunday.

Watching on, Rafael van der Vaart was clearly enjoying Tolu’s appearance in front of the camera. "It is simply a lovely, lovely interview. Just: ‘Yes, can I have a moment? I’m not finished yet.’ You lot are always talking over people as well. It is nice that someone actually says that for once," said the analyst, who signed off with the words: "Great interview."