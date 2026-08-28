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Bart DHanis

Translated by

Ajax see in 36-cap international a replacement for Godts and offer €12 million

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Ajax

Ajax have submitted a bid of twelve million euros to América for Brian Rodriguez, Mexican journalist César Luis Merlo reports. Mike Verweij of De Telegraaf has confirmed the news.

"He will cost more than ten million euros and it will not be easy to bring him in. Ajax still have 4 or 5 players on the list for Mika Godts' position. He is high on that list," Verweij said on Kick-off.

Merlo says the club are now considering the offer. It is worth twelve million euros, with bonuses already included.

The 26-year-old Brian Rodriguez is a left winger from Uruguay. He has played for América in Mexico since 2022, when they signed him from LAFC for six million euros.

Across 152 matches for the Mexican club, Rodriguez has scored 42 goals and supplied 28 assists.

So far, he has played 36 times for Uruguay. He has scored four goals for the South American country. He also went to the 2026 World Cup. He came on as a substitute three times but did not score.

Under his latest Instagram post, América team-mates have urged him to stay at the club. Isias Violante even replied: "I already miss you."

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