Joeri Heerkens made another costly error on Friday night. The 20-year-old Ajax goalkeeper, signed from Sparta Prague for up to €3.5 million, produced a glaring mistake for Jong Ajax against FC Dordrecht, just six days after a huge blunder against FC Volendam for the first team.

Friday night's game saw Heerkens start for Jong Ajax, who opened the new Keuken Kampioen Divisie season away to FC Dordrecht. The young goalkeeper was handed another chance to build up match rhythm.

Jong Ajax made the perfect start. Pharell Nash fired the Amsterdam club's youngsters in front after only five minutes.

That lead did not last long, though. Two minutes later, Martin Vetkal aimed for the near corner and Heerkens completely misjudged an effort he should have saved comfortably.

The ball went into the net via the Ajax goalkeeper as FC Dordrecht quickly drew level. For Heerkens, it was another painful moment in a spell where the errors are mounting.

Last Sunday, the goalkeeper had already made a clear mistake. Heerkens came on at half-time in the first team's friendly against FC Volendam after Paul Reverson had started the first half in goal.

With 10 minutes left, Heerkens was then caught out by a back-pass from Youri Baas. The ball eventually rolled over the line via the goalkeeper, and Ajax were unable to keep a clean sheet.

That mistake had no impact on the result, with Ajax winning 1-3 in Volendam. For Heerkens, though, the latest error against Dordrecht is even more painful as it means he has now clearly made a mistake for the second time in six days.







