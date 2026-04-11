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Oscar GarciaIMAGO
Rian Rosendaal

Translated by

Ajax's likely line-up: Óscar García makes two changes to the starting XI

Heracles vs Ajax
Heracles
Ajax
Eredivisie

Ajax aim to bounce back from last weekend’s humiliating 1-2 loss to FC Twente when they travel to bottom club Heracles Almelo on Saturday. Kick-off is set for 21:00 and the match will be shown live on ESPN 2. 

Davy Klaassen, Youri Regeer and Kian Fitz-Jim remain sidelined, while defender Takehiro Tomiyasu is still building fitness. Joeri Heerkens is ruled out for an extended period with an ankle injury.

Maarten Paes, who continues to face criticism, will again start in goal. Anton Gaaei and Lucas Rosa occupy the full-back positions, while Josip Sutalo and Youri Baas partner in central defence.

Jorthy Mokio, who signed a new contract on Thursday, aims to build on that milestone with a strong showing in Almelo. Sean Steur returns to the starting XI, while Oscar Gloukh gets another chance due to the ongoing midfield absentees.

Steven Berghuis occupies the right wing, while Mika Godts provides the threat on the left. Wout Weghorst, fresh from scoring against FC Twente, leads the line against his former club.

Eredivisie
Heracles crest
Heracles
HER
Ajax crest
Ajax
AJX

Finishing second will be a tough ask for Ajax, as they trail Feyenoord by six points. The Rotterdam side face third-placed NEC this weekend, who are just one point behind Feyenoord.

Probable Ajax line-up: Paes; Gaaei, Sutalo, Baas, Rosa; Steur, Gloukh, Mokio; Berghuis, Weghorst, Godts.

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