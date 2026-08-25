'Ajax pay an even lower fee for Viktor Tsygankov, who has made a striking request'

The fee for Viktor Tsygankov's move to Ajax could be even lower, according to Ukrainian outlet TaToTake. The same outlet had earlier leaked Tsygankov's dismissal letter.

Cadena SER reported on Monday afternoon that Ajax and FC Girona had agreed a fee for Tsygankov's transfer. Mike Verweij of De Telegraaf later confirmed the news.

He says "just under €5 million is involved" in the transfer, while Cadena SER put the figure at €4.5 million. In Ukraine, they are now talking about a fee between €3 million and €3.5 million.

TaToTake also report that Tsygankov wants to push through a sell-on percentage for Dinamo Kiev as part of his move to Ajax.

That is because the Ukrainian club would miss out on a sell-on percentage in a €3.5 million move from Girona to Ajax. The agreement between Girona and Kiev stated that the sell-on percentage would only apply to a fee of €5 million or more.

Later on Monday, the right winger flew to the Netherlands for talks with Ajax. If the two parties reach an agreement, the deal could be completed quickly.