Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
FBL-EURO-2024-QUALIFIER-UKR-MLTAFP
Bart DHanis

Translated by

'Ajax pay an even lower fee for Viktor Tsygankov, who has made a striking request'

Transfers
Ajax

The fee for Viktor Tsygankov's move to Ajax could be even lower, according to Ukrainian outlet TaToTake. The same outlet had earlier leaked Tsygankov's dismissal letter.

Cadena SER reported on Monday afternoon that Ajax and FC Girona had agreed a fee for Tsygankov's transfer. Mike Verweij of De Telegraaf later confirmed the news.

He says "just under €5 million is involved" in the transfer, while Cadena SER put the figure at €4.5 million. In Ukraine, they are now talking about a fee between €3 million and €3.5 million.

TaToTake also report that Tsygankov wants to push through a sell-on percentage for Dinamo Kiev as part of his move to Ajax.

That is because the Ukrainian club would miss out on a sell-on percentage in a €3.5 million move from Girona to Ajax. The agreement between Girona and Kiev stated that the sell-on percentage would only apply to a fee of €5 million or more.

Later on Monday, the right winger flew to the Netherlands for talks with Ajax. If the two parties reach an agreement, the deal could be completed quickly.

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google