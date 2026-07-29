Ajax must sweat over application for work permit for Tolu Arokodare

Ajax applied for Tolu Arokodare's work permit on Wednesday afternoon, De Telegraaf report. Even so, journalist Mike Verweij says it will be "a race against the clock".

The urgency centres on the upcoming Conference League qualifier. After a 1-4 win against FK Vojvodina, Ajax already have one and a half feet in the next round, but they can wrap it up completely on Thursday at the Johan Cruijff ArenA.

Once that is done, Ajax must submit a new squad list to UEFA for the next qualifier against Shelbourne or Nomme Kalju by Wednesday evening, 5 August at the latest. The club are desperate to have Arokodare included by then.

Jordi Cruyff will therefore be anxiously awaiting Arokodare's work permit in the coming week. If all goes well, Ajax will register the striker immediately for the next European qualifier.

Europe is not the only concern. Coach Míchel also wants to call on the 1.97-metre striker on Sunday 9 August, when Ajax open their Eredivisie campaign away to PEC Zwolle.

To make that happen, Ajax must register Arokodare with the KNVB by 12.00pm on Friday 7 August at the latest. The club hope to complete those formalities well in time so Míchel can use him straight away. In the striker position this season, Arokodare will mainly have to battle it out with Marcos Leonardo, who arrived from Al-Hilal for just under twenty million.

Wednesday also brought confirmation of Arokodare's move from Wolverhampton Wanderers. Ajax have signed the Nigerian striker on a one-season loan, paying a modest fee to the English club and securing an option to buy for twenty million euros.